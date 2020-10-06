Long Beach takes center stage for day two of Cruisin’ the Coast

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin' the Coast never fails to draw a crowd, but many didn’t know what to expect in the world of COVID-19.
Day two of Cruisin' saw the biggest event yet. The annual Long Beach Parade and Harbor after party is usually two of the biggest Cruisin’ events in South Mississippi.
“It is well beyond what I expected," said cruiser Steve Voucet. “I expected kind of a low turnout, but it’s good. It is not going to be a record year but the turnout is going to be good."
After seeing the vehicles in the Long Beach parade, some bystanders were inspired and are already planning on how to join the fun next year.
“As soon as I go home, I am going to be planning what car I will be bringing next year and what I got to do to get it here,” said Baton Rouge resident Richard Creel.
The Creel family is visiting from Louisiana and say that this is an event like no other.
“We absolutely love it," said Creel. “There is no better way to come out and do something that doesn’t have a high ticket price. You see things you’ve never seen before. Even if you’re not a car person, there is something here for everybody."
Besides the astounding vintage vehicles, many say the energy and atmosphere are what makes the event special.
“The atmosphere is awesome, you can’t beat this," said one paradegoer. “We always have fun.”
Many of those in attendance are returning cruisers, and some of them believe it is a experience that no one should miss out on.
“You’re missing out if you don’t come out and enjoy it," said Voucet. “You don’t believe it until you see it, by far the most enjoyable thing I have done."
