Jackson County School District votes to bring virtual students back to the classroom

“We are especially grateful to Dr. Michael Cunningham, Interventional Cardiologist and Co-Director of the Structural Heart Program at Singing River Health System, for joining us in our Health Advisory Committee meeting," said Dr. Westfaul. "Dr. Cunningham feels that the danger of psychological damage to virtual learning students outweighs the potential negative effects from COVID-19 that they could face by returning to the traditional classroom setting. However, he agrees that there are certain circumstances for students that could still necessitate virtual learning.”