Jackson County Chamber of Commerce hosts socially-distant Industrial Trade Show

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Around 45 businesses set up booths inside of the B.E. McGinty Civic Center Tuesday handing out business cards and building relationships. Jackson County Chamber of Commerce volunteer Anita Brooks said the goal is to ultimately increase the economic growth in Jackson County.
“The nice thing is, I’ve talked to some of the exhibitors, and almost all of them have met one or two key people that they think they can do some business with, and really if we do that for each of our exhibitors it’s a hit," Brown said. "It’s just an opportunity for them to meet other businesses and see if there’s an opportunity for them to work together.”
Originally, the Jackson County Industrial Trade show was scheduled for March but was delayed because of the coronavirus. The turnout this year was a little smaller than usual as the number of booths was limited to create additional space between each booth to help maintain social distancing.
“COVID threw us a curve. We should have had it in March. We moved it to October, then should we still have it? We debated, we debated," Brooks said. "But we felt like we could host it safely with social distancing, wearing masks, and that’s what we’re doing, and so far I’m really proud of the results.”
Even with the safety precautions in place, attendee Howard Lewis still felt that he was able to successfully network.
“Because of the pandemic, the turnout is not as high as it has been in the past but still had a good turnout," Lewis said. "I’ve run into quite a few people and done a little networking today. So I’d say it’s been a good day.”
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce plans to hold the annual Industrial Trade Show again in 2021.
