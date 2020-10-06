Few showers possible today. Delta now a major hurricane.

Delta was upgraded to a category four hurricane this morning in the Caribbean. It is expected to be either a category three or four hurricane in the Southern Gulf by Wednesday and Thursday. It is expected to turn northward toward the Northern Gulf Coast by Friday or Saturday. While higher wind shear and slightly cooler water could weaken Delta in the Northern Gulf, it could still make landfall as a category three hurricane. Landfall is possible anywhere from the Texas/Louisiana border through the Western Florida Panhandle by Saturday morning. This includes South Mississippi. Depending on its track, we could see significant storm surge, strong winds, and heavy rainfall by the end of the week. Take time to review your hurricane preparedness plan and supply kit while the weather is quiet!