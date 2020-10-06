Evictions slowly decreasing after uptick earlier in pandemic

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The first of the month has been a bit shaky for some working to get back on their feet after COVID-19 hardships.
During this time, some people have faced eviction, which is tough for the tenant, landlord, and even the one serving the notice. However, evictions are slowly decreasing after an uptick earlier in the COVID-19 crisis, according to Harrison County Constable Alan Weatherford, who has gone door to door issuing nearly 54 eviction notices this year.
“It’s really tough on the constables, especially when you have children involved and you see it," Weatherford said. "I would say the biggest thing is tenants need to be more responsible and appear in court.”
Someone behind on their rent could get more time to pay if they show up for court, but failing to show up is automatically a default judgment.
“They’re just not showing up, even when you tell them you need to appear in court," Weatherford said. "Therefore, they’re not able to carry out or stay that temporary eviction.”
Leading up to an eviction, some rental managers will offer a payment plan, but that requires the tenant to properly communicate.
“Communication is a huge part of it. I always tell them any little bit they can pay, we will accept partial payments," said Rental Management LLC property manager Wendy Lassabe. “That’s always a help, too, because when someone tries to save everything up to make a full month’s rent it makes it a little more difficult.”
Lassabe said tenants have until the fifth of the month to submit payments, and if not, she then can send a three-day notice requesting the rent or vacate.
“After those three days, legally, you can then go file eviction," Lassabe said. “Our goal with tenants is if they communicate a date that they’re going to pay, we will let the owner know, and if that owner is ok, we will wait until that time to make sure they have paid.”
The CDC has issued a temporary eviction moratorium order to temporarily halt some evictions for nonpayment through Dec. 31, but you will need to meet the requirements.
