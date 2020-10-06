Delta still getting stronger. Later landfall.

Today’s forecast calls for a seasonably warm afternoon near 80 degrees. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a chance for showers. Rain chance and rain amount will be low today and tomorrow. But, much higher rain chances start Thursday thanks to the approaching tropical system. Delta became a category 2 hurricane earlier Tuesday morning. It may hit category 4 by tonight. The latest forecast track is slightly west of the previous track. This keeps the storm over Gulf water longer which pushes back the landfall time to late Friday and early Saturday. Some slight weakening of Delta is possible once it gets over the cooler waters of the northern Gulf but it could still make landfall as a powerful category 2. Landfall still appears most likely in Louisiana or Mississippi based on this track forecast. If this were to play out, South MS would see serious rain, wind, & surge. However, the cone of uncertainty still allows for a landfall as far west as Beaumont Texas or as far east as Pensacola Florida. Those two landfall scenarios in Texas or Florida would be Mississippi’s best case scenarios to keep the storm’s center as far away from us as possible. And for now, even though those best-case scenarios are still on the table, the most likely outcome still appears to be a landfall on the Louisiana or Mississippi coast. So, hurricane watches will probably be issued for portions of the northern Gulf Coast later today or tomorrow. And if/once we’re under hurricane watch we will need to act quickly to prepare for the coming storm.