Coast Football: Thursday Games for Week 6

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With Hurricane Delta expected to make landfall on Friday, coast football teams are rescheduling games a day early - Thursday, October 8th - for Week 6 to avoid wind and heavy rainfall.
As of Monday evening, eight games will be played Thursday.
Biloxi (2-2) will host another tough Region 4-6A foe against Ocean Springs (4-1) after suffering back-to-back losses. Indians & Greyhounds will kickoff at 7 p.m. West Harrison (2-3) have the tall task of slowing down fifth-ranked D’iberville (4-0) at 6 p.m.
East Central (3-1) will travel up to face Wayne County (3-3) as they seek to tie the War Eagles in Region 4-5A standings at 1-1. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. Gautier (2-2) plans to give Pascagoula (3-2) it’s first loss in district play (Region 4-5A) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Pass Christian (2-3) are just one win away from having a .500 record as they host South Jones (1-2) and Harrison Central (4-0) seek to stay undefeated when St. Martin (3-3) comes to visit. Both games kickoff at 6 p.m.
Lastly, St.Patrick (3-2) are back in action in Week 6 after winning by forfeit last week. Fighting Irish take on East Marion (0-5) at 7 p.m. on the road. Resurrection Catholic (4-1) look to bounce back from their first loss of the season, going up against Richton (1-2). Kickoff time is to be determined.
