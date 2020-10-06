Biloxi Police investigating after weapon reportedly fired outside Keesler Air Force Base

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired outside Keesler Air Force Base.
A man was seen firing a gun in the area of Kensington Drive around 9 a.m., said Maj. Chris Deback with the Biloxi Police Department.
According to witnesses on base, a man came into the gate at the base and fired the weapon through the fence. It’s unclear how many shots were fired. However, no one was shot or injured.
At this time, Keesler Air Force Base is not on lockdown.
According to Jennifer Pyron with Biloxi School District, both Biloxi Upper Elementary and Jeff Davis Elementary were on a brief lockdown but that has since been lifted.
Kensington Drive is located just east of the Air Force base along Back Bay.
This is a developing story. We will update it with more information once we know more.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.