‘We’ve been through this before’: Coast officials keeping an eye on storm as Cruisin' continues

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Eyes are back on the Gulf of Mexico as another storm threatens to make landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
With Tropical Storm Delta potentially heading our way, cruisers and local officials are monitoring the storm’s every move.
It’s definitely not unfamiliar territory. In fact, we’ve been here a few times this year already. And it was just a few years ago that Cruisin' the Coast events had to be shortened when Hurricane Nate impacted South Mississippi in 2017 as a category one storm.
But as of now, everything is set to continue, with Cruisin' the Coast events proceeding through the week as planned.
In the meantime, officials say they will do what everyone else is doing: watching and waiting to see what Tropical Storm Delta does.
“We still have time to monitor it, which is going to be the hardest part of anything,” said Harrison County EMA Director Rupert Lacy. “Until it gets into the Southern Gulf, which is Tuesday, then we’ll have that idea of what that cone is definitely going to do.”
Meanwhile, cruisers are going to do what they do at least until the forecast becomes clearer as the week goes on.
“We don’t want to be overcautious but we’re going to protect our citizens and all our guests along the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” Lacy added.
It’s the same route Lacy and other officials took in 2017 when Nate blew into town during the final days of Cruisin' the Coast.
That Hurricane Nate blueprint is also in play for Wednesday’s huge annual block party in Biloxi. As of Monday morning, the party is set to continue and it’s still business as usual. It will stay that way unless Delta has other ideas.
“The City of Biloxi is just monitoring it, keeping an eye, hoping it won’t affect Wednesday’s block party, but we did have an incident similar to this in 2017 with Hurricane Nate, so the city has an action plan in place,” said Cecilia Dobbs-Walton, City of Biloxi public affairs specialist. “We want to make sure everyone comes to Biloxi, has fun, but are safe.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.