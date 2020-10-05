Victim gives details of Level Nightclub shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man described a scene of chaos inside Level Nightclub on Sunday morning.
The man, one of three victims of a shooting in Biloxi, spoke to WLOX after being released from the hospital on Monday.
The 24-year-old spoke to WLOX on the condition of anonymity.
“There was one shot fired and that is the shot that hit me, and that’s when everybody ran. Girls were screaming, everybody ran,” he said in an interview outside of Merit Health where he was treated for a gunshot wound.
He said the trouble started with a fight inside the club between two groups of men as JuceeFroot was performing. Several videos were posted on social media showing the scene at the time of the shooting.
“As they were fighting, bottles were being thrown, and shots rang out and everybody started running.”
This man said there was chaos inside the club as everybody tried to leave.
“Everybody running into this one small hallway at once, and it was just so packed, everybody falling over each other.”
In the adrenalin-filled moments, the man said he didn’t realize he had been hit by a bullet. Once outside, the victim said his leg gave out. Once he got to his car, there was more chaos outside in the parking lot on the north side of Howard Avenue.
“I ended up getting myself to the car, blood everywhere, and all I could hear was like at least 30 more shots going off outside the club like two parties were shooting back and forth at each other,” he said. “I don’t know how many people were involved. I just know that the gunshots were coming from different areas, so you could tell it was a back-and-forth type thing.”
One video posted but later removed from social media contained audio of the multiple shots being fired.
Another person who spoke to WLOX off-camera disputed his version of the story. Just outside the club’s main entrance, he said there was neither a fight nor any shots fired inside the club.
He said the sound heard in the social media videos was a champagne bottle breaking and the only shots fired were in the parking lot. He said police tape surrounded a large area of the parking lot east of the club entrance, and no police investigated inside the club.
Biloxi Police said they are unable to release any details of the shooting during their investigation.
The man said he had never experienced any problems at the club during previous visits.
He said security pats down people as they come into the club.
“They pat you down, but when you’re a certain person and you have a certain status or whatever, then they just let you in.”
The man who spoke to WLOX said the bullet that hit him is still in his leg. He has a bandage where the bullet went in and a large bruise in his right thigh where the bullet came to rest. Doctors put off removing the bullet because it was not life-threatening and they were limiting surgeries due to coronavirus protocols.
Another victim had emergency surgery on Monday. His attorney said he lost one kidney and suffered damage to his liver.
No information on the third victim was available.
