Nice & dry Monday. Hurricane impacts possible late-week.

We’re waking up to cool temperatures in the 60s and 50s. This afternoon’s temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 80s which will be warmer than yesterday but close to normal for this time of year. Rain chances remain generally low today, tomorrow, and Wednesday thanks to nearby high pressure. Unfortunately for the second half of the week, a hurricane is forecast to be either on or near the Mississippi Coast. The storm is forecast to make landfall on Friday as a category So, starting around Thursday, we could see tropical impacts including heavy rain totals of three to five inches or more, a chance for winds higher than 40 mph, and possibly a saltwater flood threat. How much or how little we see of these possible impacts will depend on the exact ultimate track of the tropical system. This is a good time to review your hurricane plan with your family. Watch the latest info in case of any changes. And consider how you would prepare your home or business in case we are put until hurricane watches or warnings later this week.