Myles Brennan, LSU bounce back with win over Vanderbilt

BATON ROUGE, Lou. (WLOX) - Myles Brennan and the LSU Tigers dismantled Vanderbilt 41-7 on Saturday. The St. Stanislaus alum threw for 337 yards and 4 touchdowns in a much-needed bounce back game for LSU. The Tigers' offense as a whole out-gained Vanderbilt by over 200 yards, nearly reaching the 500-yard mark.
After the win, Brennan said that type of performance was much more characteristic of what the team is capable of - but there’s still room to grow.
“That’s what I do. That’s who I am, that’s what this offense is," Brennan said. "Tonight we went out and performed the way we perform. Like I said, we have a lot of room to improve. It wasn’t perfect by any means, but this is a good start.”
