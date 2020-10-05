Moss Point woman arrested for bringing contraband into jail

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A former Jackson County deputy faces a felony charge of bringing contraband into the adult detention center.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said 21-year-old Lashayla King of Moss Point was arrested for the introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.
King began working at the adult detention center in July 2020. Investigators said she brought contraband into the jail on several occasions.
She was released after posting a $2,500 bond.
The investigation is ongoing and Ezell said more arrests are possible.
