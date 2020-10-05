Mississippi State suffers first loss against Arkansas

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The same Mississippi State offense that carved LSU for over 600 yards passing was held to just 313 yards through the air and responsible for three interceptions in a loss to Arkansas. Following such a great performance in Death Valley, head coach Mike Leach said he was disappointed in his team’s effort across the board, including himself and the rest of his coaching staff.
“I thought a lot of our wounds were self-inflicted. I thought one after the next we had self-inflicted wounds," Leach said. "Starting with me and as coaches, you preach all week the urgency and that stuff. I didn’t think we had quite the answer this week that we had last week, and that has to be maintained.”
