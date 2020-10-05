Jackson County poll workers prepare for election day with annual training day

“If people will listen, they’ll get in and out a lot quicker,” Glaskox said. “Wait till about 9:30, 10 o’clock. Come vote then, or between 1 and 4 because early in the morning, people are trying to get to work, they want to vote. At noon, they want to vote because they have some time off. If people will listen to us we’ll get you in and out as soon as possible."