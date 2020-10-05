Jackson County poll workers prepare for election day with annual training day

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Answering questions now is one way Jackson County is working to make sure poll workers have fewer questions on election day as the Jackson County Election Commission held its annual poll worker training Monday.
The day of training included written exams, hands-on learning, and power points all containing information poll workers should know come Nov. 3.
“We have three general areas of training. We cover generic training which covers all the basic laws because keep in mind, on election day, they are elected officials, which means they’re obligated by law to do certain things," said Election Commissioner Chairman Danny Glaskox.
The training covered the four main roles at each precinct: affidavit writers, a bailiff, electronic poll book and machine workers. In response to COVID-19, a new position has been added.
“We have at least one person at every precinct that’s responsible for personal protection equipment," Glaskox said. “Sanitizing hands, the use of food service gloves, making sure everybody understands they have to stand so many feet apart and to make sure we only allow so many people in the building at one time.”
Glaskox said there are 32 voting precincts in Jackson County, and he’s hired about 50 additional people to run the polls safely and effectively. His message to voters is to expect a longer wait time since most polling places will allow fewer people inside at a time.
“It’s going to be different and hope they understand that it’s to keep everybody safe," Glaskox said. “We’ve done everything that we could think of not only to keep the voters safe but to keep our poll workers safe and to keep us safe because everything these poll managers do comes back to us."
Glaskox wants to encourage voters to avoid heading to the polls during especially busy times: early in the morning, lunch, and late in the afternoon.
“If people will listen, they’ll get in and out a lot quicker,” Glaskox said. “Wait till about 9:30, 10 o’clock. Come vote then, or between 1 and 4 because early in the morning, people are trying to get to work, they want to vote. At noon, they want to vote because they have some time off. If people will listen to us we’ll get you in and out as soon as possible."
