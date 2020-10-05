A hurricane is forecast to make landfall by Friday either in or near Mississippi

Impacts may start as early as Thursday. The magnitude of our impacts still depends on exactly where the center of the storm will make landfall.

10-5-2020 7AM tropics update (Source: WLOX)
By Eric Jeansonne, Taylor Graham, and Wesley Williams | October 3, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 7:24 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Rain chances remain generally low today, tomorrow, and Wednesday thanks to nearby high pressure. Unfortunately for the second half of the week, a hurricane is forecast to be either on or near the Mississippi Coast.

The center of the hurricane is forecast to make landfall on Friday perhaps as a category 2 as far west as Lake Charles or as far east as Panama City, including perhaps right here in South Mississippi.

So, starting around Thursday, we could see tropical impacts including heavy rain totals of three to five inches or more, a chance for winds higher than 40 mph, and possibly a saltwater flood threat.

How much or how little we see of these possible impacts will depend on the exact ultimate track of the tropical system since if it makes landfall in Florida we would see lesser impacts and if it makes landfall in Mississippi or Louisiana we would see greater impacts. This is a good time to review your hurricane plan with your family. Watch the latest info in case of any changes. And consider how you would prepare your home or business in case we are put under hurricane watches or warnings later this week.

