Fifth suspect wanted in Moss Point murder turns himself in

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The last suspect wanted for the August murder of a Moss Point man is now behind bars.
Gabriel Brown, 23, turned himself in to authorities Friday, said Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley.
Brown is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Yadel Forrest, who was shot on Aug. 5, 2020, in the 4200 block of Pearl Street.
Four other suspects have also been arrested and charged in connection to the homicide.
Lamarcus Coleman, 33; Marlon Williams, 29; Marcus Williams, 31; and, Christopher Freeman, 24, were arrested in August and are each charged second-degree murder.
Family members of the victim told WLOX that it started as an argument in the street and quickly escalated to the fatal shot being fired.
“They don’t know what they did to me," said the victim’s mother Sharnikki Forrest. "They changed my life forever. They came to my child’s yard where he feels safe at home and they gunned my child down like nobody loved him, like he didn’t matter.”
All five suspects are being held without bond at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.
If you have any information about this crime, please contact Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 800-787-5898.
