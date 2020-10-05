Cruisin’ the Coast starts with day one of modified registration, still hosts thousands

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Almost as a rehearsal for the Long Beach parade, hundreds of cars made their way through the grounds of Centennial Plaza Monday afternoon as day one of Cruisin' the Coast registration kicked off.
With social distancing suggested across the property, the thousands in attendance were out in full force. Some wore masks, some not, but all were excited and anticipating a fun week and, for the most part, were just happy to be out and about.
Unlike many large festival-type events across the nation, organizers of Cruisin' the Coast decided to keep the pedal to the metal for this year’s event. That decision, however, came with a few changes.
“In an effort to kind of distance people out in response to the COVID situation, we’ve had package pickup restricted to A-through-K today, and L-through-Z tomorrow. A big change is we are not opening on-site registration for this year until Wednesday," said Cruisin' Registration Director Craig Grisoli.
Cruisin' has grown year after year. This year’s decrease in numbers, Grisoli said, is by design.
“Registrations were down about 950 or 1000 as compared to last year, but that’s ok; that’s good. But if you look around Highway 90, there’s a lot of people here, there’s a lot of cars here," he said.
Day one of registration was proof of the sheer amount of people still eager to get out and enjoy the 24th annual Cruisin' the Coast.
“It’s freedom. We’re out and about and get to see people and see cars. We finally finished our ’34 International. We’ve got it out here and get to enjoy some beautiful cars," said Cruisin' participant Darren Culver.
For Cruisin' Kick-Off Parade Grand Marshal and star host of Motor Trend Network’s Garage Squad Cristy Lee, she is ready to get past the pandemic and back to what she loves.
“We’re just happy to be here. We’re social distancing and keeping our six-foot distance from everybody that comes up to the table. We’re still able to take pictures, and I’m still able to sign cards. We use hand sanitizer and all the things that we have come to know as the new normal for the pandemic that’s going on right now," Lee said. “But I think we’re trying not to think about that. We’re kind of just trying to think about what’s going on here at the car show and that we’re just here to have fun and enjoy cars, and enjoy each other’s company."
