Cruisin’ the Coast like Christmas for local car clubs

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin' the Coast 2020 has finally arrived, bringing a festive air that local car club members wait for all year long.
One car club, the Gear Head Cruisers have camped out on the same lot for the last five years. For this band of car enthusiasts, the week-long event has become about more than just exhaust fumes and screeching tires.
“It’s just the best camaraderie in the world," said Gear Head member Perry Toche. “You’ve got good friends, good people, we cook a lot, we do everything, we invite people to come out and join us. Shane Lester and that bunch, The Outlaws, they come out and they enjoy it, we all enjoy it. It’s just, you know, good camaraderie."
That camaraderie, Toche says, isn’t limited to the old guys that build the cars. He sees younger enthusiasts every year. A new generation of gear heads, if you will, to carry on the tradition.
“A lot of young people are getting into it...that never had old cars and old trucks and stuff. I mean, we were lucky enough to be old enough to have seen them and knew about them," Toche said.
“Built not bought” is the motto for the Gear Head Cruisers. Most of the trucks in the club were built from the ground up and Toche’s truck is no exception.
“We did a frame-off restoration on it and built if from the ground up," he said. “The bucket seats are not original. Originally, it has a bench seat but other than that, it’s pretty much original."
With a sea of aftermarket upgrades easily available, Toche said originality is the name of the game at Cruisin' the Coast. On the flip side of that coin, another car on the lot was built by Gulfport’s Shane Lester, who has gained some notoriety on the TV racing show Street Outlaws.
“This is a highly-modified ’03 Cobra," said Lester. “It’s taken me a few years to build. It’s capable of around the 5,000 horsepower range depending on what power outters we have. What I have on it now is twin Pro-mod 88′s so we’re good for right at 4,000 horsepower."
All of that to say, the car has some power. Lester worked on the build for two years. When he first bought it, it was only the shell.
“Every nut, bolt and screw between Travis Motor Sports out of Picayune, and my shop Precision Paint and Body, we’ve done all of the work and I’ve had a ton of sponsors that’s helped me," Lester said.
In his time away from Street Outlaws, he has put the finishing touches on his new hot rod. Due to COVID-19, some parts of Cruisin' were either changed or eliminated. Because of that, Lester say his car is only out this year for show. However, next year is a different story.
“Next year, I’m expecting to hopefully hurt a lot of feelings," Lester said with a grin.
Having a few things in the works right now, Lester said that his television career isn’t over just yet. For now, he will keep fine tuning his newest iteration of Da Hellion. In the meantime, he and his crew are planning on enjoying this week at Cruisin' the Coast.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.