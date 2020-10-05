Cruisers line up in Gautier to cruise through the decades

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin' the Coast is officially underway and a party through the decades took place to kick things off in Gautier on Sunday.
Hoods were popping open as cars and trucks from the past sat on display Sunday at the old Singing River Mall parking lot.
A large crowd of people showed up to check out the classic cars, ending the night with a drive-in movie.
Alton Thompson, who owns Tire Doctor #4 in Pascagoula, said this is a week he’s been looking forward to all year.
“We’ll probably get a 25 percent increase over the week," said Thompson. "It’s like the biggest event in Pascagoula for sure.”
As night fell, families broke out bags of popcorn and sat on their tailgates to watch the film Grease, enjoying a drive-in movie experience.
“The best term for it is a family away from family," said Roger Miller of Lake Charles, La., who is visiting the Coast this week for Cruisin’. All these people, believe it or not, you might not know them but you’ll meet them by the end of the week. You’ll come back next year and you’ll meet and greet again. ‘Yeah, I remember you from two years ago. I remember you from last year.’ It’s just like a big family. We all got the same passion.”
The culture of Cruisin' the Coast is what has kept Miller making the trip from Louisiana for five years now.
“If you got a vehicle, you need to be here. That’s how real it is," said Miller. "Everybody builds their truck for Sema, which is a big show in Las Vegas. I build my truck for Cruisin the Coast because you get to drive it. You get to experience all kinds of stuff here. It’s unreal.”
