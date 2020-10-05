Cruisers line up in Gautier to cruise through the decades

“The best term for it is a family away from family," said Roger Miller of Lake Charles, La., who is visiting the Coast this week for Cruisin’. All these people, believe it or not, you might not know them but you’ll meet them by the end of the week. You’ll come back next year and you’ll meet and greet again. ‘Yeah, I remember you from two years ago. I remember you from last year.’ It’s just like a big family. We all got the same passion.”