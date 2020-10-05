Beautiful today. Delta will likely become a hurricane this week.

Tropical Storm Delta is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Tuesday before entering in the Gulf. By Wednesday, it is expected to be in the Southern Gulf as a category two hurricane. It is forecast to approach the Northern Gulf Coast as a category two hurricane by Friday. Landfall is possible anywhere from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, including South Mississippi. We could see heavy rainfall, strong winds, and storm surge Thursday through Saturday depending on Delta’s exact track. It’s very important to review your hurricane and supply kit today and tomorrow!