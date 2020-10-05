Beautiful today. Delta will likely become a hurricane this week.

It’s another sunny and warm day with highs near 80. We’ll keep the sky mostly clear tonight with lows in the 60s, but a few more clouds are expected by Tuesday morning. A few showers are possible throughout the day on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. The humidity will be higher. We’ll see more sunshine on Wednesday, and it will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
Tropical Storm Delta is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Tuesday before entering in the Gulf. By Wednesday, it is expected to be in the Southern Gulf as a category two hurricane. It is forecast to approach the Northern Gulf Coast as a category two hurricane by Friday. Landfall is possible anywhere from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, including South Mississippi. We could see heavy rainfall, strong winds, and storm surge Thursday through Saturday depending on Delta’s exact track. It’s very important to review your hurricane and supply kit today and tomorrow!
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.