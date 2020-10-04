Tropical wave could become a hurricane as it approaches northern Gulf Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone (PTC) 26 in the central Caribbean. It was previously classified as 92-L, but now labeled a PTC due to the high likelihood it will become a tropical system shortly.
There remains a lot of uncertainty in the overall evolution of PTC 26, but models are coming into better agreement that development is likely and impacts could be felt by the end of the week along the northern Gulf Coast.
The National Hurricane Center forecast track and intensity take it near the Louisiana and South Mississippi coast by Friday as a potential category 2 hurricane with winds of 100 mph.
It is too early to say exactly how strong and exactly who could be impacted. But now is a good time for everyone in South Mississippi to review your hurricane plans just in case. Hurricane season does not end until November 30th.
If this system strengthens to a tropical storm, it will be named Delta.
Tropical Storm Gamma will meander around the Bay of Campeche for much of the coming week and is not considered a threat to South Mississippi.
Other tropical waves being monitored in the Atlantic are no imminent concern for the Gulf.
