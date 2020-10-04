Tropical Depression 26 could approach central Gulf Coast as a hurricane this week

There are several moving parts in the overall forecast. One is how Tropical Storm Gamma could impact the steering. It’s possible Gamma could tug Delta west before it being picked up by steering winds that can carry it north and east. When two systems interact with each other, it’s known as the Fujiwhara effect. Tropical Storm Gamma will meander around the Bay of Campeche for much of the coming week and is not considered a threat to South Mississippi.