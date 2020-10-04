Tropical Depression 26 could approach central Gulf Coast as a hurricane this week

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking Tropical Depression (TD) 26 in the central Caribbean. There remains a lot of uncertainty in the overall evolution of TD 26, but models are coming into better agreement that development is likely and impacts could be felt by the end of the week along the northern Gulf Coast. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be the 25th named storm of the season and the name will be Delta.
The National Hurricane Center forecast track and intensity take it near the Louisiana and South Mississippi coast by Friday as a potential category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 mph.
How will Gamma impact track?
There are several moving parts in the overall forecast. One is how Tropical Storm Gamma could impact the steering. It’s possible Gamma could tug Delta west before it being picked up by steering winds that can carry it north and east. When two systems interact with each other, it’s known as the Fujiwhara effect. Tropical Storm Gamma will meander around the Bay of Campeche for much of the coming week and is not considered a threat to South Mississippi.
Are the waters warm enough?
Sea Surface temperatures could play a role in the overall strength of the storm. They are still plenty warm in the Southern Gulf of Mexico near 90°. However, closer to the coast, water temperatures drop to the lower 80s. Immediate coast lines show water temperatures in the 70s. Sea surface temperatures of 82 degrees or higher are needed for tropical development.
However, water temperatures are only one factor in strength.
Wind shear is expected to decrease once over the Gulf. This could allow the storm to organize more. However, its possible wind shear could increase again the closer the coast it gets. If it is a stronger system, it could fight off the wind shear a little. If it’s weaker, the wind shear could disrupt the storm more significantly.
It is too early to say exactly how strong and exactly who could be impacted. But now is a good time for everyone in South Mississippi to review your hurricane plans just in case. Hurricane season does not end until November 30th.
Other tropical waves being monitored in the Atlantic are no imminent concern for the Gulf.
