Southern Miss earns first win of season

“When mistakes happen, I didn’t see a bunch of guys panicking," Walden said. "At first I saw it at halftime, start to go that way a little, but I saw a lot of guys rallying the troops. And I saw a lot of what we call ‘PDAs’ this week. ‘PDAs’ don’t mean public displays of affection, they mean ‘player driven actions.’ I saw a lot of PDAs this week, and when that happens, I feel good about what’s going to happen on Saturday because it’s being driven by the players.”