Southern Miss earns first win of season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Playing at home hasn’t treated Southern Miss well this season, but after Saturday, they are a perfect 1-0 on the road after a big win against North Texas. It was another hot start, as the Golden Eagles jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the first, and kept their foot on the gas behind a big night from freshman Frank Gore Jr.
The Mean Green entered the game averaging over 600 yards per game, but Southern Miss was able to put the defensive performance against Tulane in the rear view mirror, contain the North Texas offense, and earn Scotty Walden his first victory as head man.
“When mistakes happen, I didn’t see a bunch of guys panicking," Walden said. "At first I saw it at halftime, start to go that way a little, but I saw a lot of guys rallying the troops. And I saw a lot of what we call ‘PDAs’ this week. ‘PDAs’ don’t mean public displays of affection, they mean ‘player driven actions.’ I saw a lot of PDAs this week, and when that happens, I feel good about what’s going to happen on Saturday because it’s being driven by the players.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.