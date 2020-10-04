Ole Miss wins first game of Lane Kiffin era

“It was just great to see our guys battle back," Kiffin said. "We didn’t play great in a lot of areas, we stuttered on offense for a while and obviously didn’t stop the run, but at the end of the day, we just have to score more than they do. I said it all week, we have to get to 1-0. Whether it’s 2-0 or 42-41, find a way to win. And we did.”