Ole Miss wins first game of Lane Kiffin era

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss earned its first win of the year in an overtime thriller against Kentucky. Matt Corral threw for four touchdowns, two of which to Jonathan Mingo. It wasn’t pretty the entire way, as the Rebels trailed 28-14 in the third and gave up the lead with two minutes to go, but for Lane Kiffin, just getting the win was the most important thing.
“It was just great to see our guys battle back," Kiffin said. "We didn’t play great in a lot of areas, we stuttered on offense for a while and obviously didn’t stop the run, but at the end of the day, we just have to score more than they do. I said it all week, we have to get to 1-0. Whether it’s 2-0 or 42-41, find a way to win. And we did.”
