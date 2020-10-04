Ocean Springs merchants already feeling the Cruisin’ the Coast effect

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The timing couldn’t have been better for Stephanie Sultzbaugh and Fernando Martinez, co-owners of Spice & Tea Merchants.
This weekend was their grand opening in downtown Ocean Springs.
“We had heard everybody telling us about Cruisin' and this is the perfect time to open,” Sultzbaugh said. “And then with the Peter Anderson coming up, they said it was just the right time.”
But, they had already known about the power of Cruisin' from their time as tourists from Texas.
“My sister lives here, and we traveled here as tourists and did Cruisin' the Coast two years ago, I believe,” said Sultzbaugh. “And it was amazing, and we can’t wait to see what’s going to happen this year.”
The streets won’t be jammed in downtown Ocean Springs until Thursday when venues are scheduled to open for Cruisin' the Coast.
But already, one can see a touch of classic cars, and businesses are feeling the effects.
“Yes, we have, we have,” Sultzbaugh added. “A lot of people, you know, from Louisiana, Texas, where we’re from Mobile. We had a lady come in yesterday. She was super nice.”
Early Cruisin' the Coast business is also going well for Susan Hagan, owner of Ocean Springs Mercantile.
“Oh, I mean we probably had 40 or 50 people here walk through this morning,” said Hagan.
That included cruiser, Tim Macon of Galveston, Texas.
“I’m a car guy," said Macon. "So, we come down and just enjoy the people.”
Hagan is also a first-timer of some sort. She’s been in business for four years, but just moved to her new location on Washington Avenue 14 weeks ago.
“We didn’t get the cruisers like we do in the heart of downtown Ocean Springs,” said Hagan. “So, we’re loving it. We just opened on a whim and we’ve been busy since we opened the doors.”
If you want to see the full Cruisin' the Coast schedule, click this link.
