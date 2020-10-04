Monday is Mississippi voter registration deadline for general election

Most absentee voters must appear before the Circuit Clerk or Municipal Clerk and absentee vote in person. A few categories of absentee voters may request a mailed ballot. Voters, who are required to be at work on Election or will be out of town, must absentee vote in person. Absentee voters, who are 65 or older, have a permanent or temporary physical disability, or are temporarily residing outside their county of residence may absentee vote by mail.