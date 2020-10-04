Kicking off Cruisin' the Coast with ‘View the Cruise’

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Gulfport was filled with people, and vehicles that everyone loves for another classic kickoff event.
Gulfport Main Street hosted ‘View the Cruise’ the initial start of Cruisin' the Coast week for the 11th year, generating thousands from near and far.
“We brought our 69 Corvette down," said a cruiser traveling from Texas. “We come down and stay all week. We love it, we wouldn’t miss it for the world.”
Thousands of cars paraded in as early as 3 a.m. to get the perfect spot, while adding a few more touches to catch the eye of spectators.
“I just like coming down here to look at all the cool cars that you could potentially buy.” said Saylor Burden.
Many cruisers, if not all prepare year long, investing time, and money. “It’s wonderful to see the finishing product," said Michelle Mallis. "When you see somebody that’s been working on their truck every night till nine or 10 o’clock at night.”
Wayne Bertrand also added “I got a great deal on the car when I bought it because it was in a bucket but I probably have about 12 to 15 thousand in it.”
Many cruisers say they were on the fence this year to register their classic because of COVID-19.
“I was getting worried that it wouldn’t take place,” said Betrand. “I actually waited to register until about the time the cut off was for registration."
Like a child on Christmas Eve, Betrand and many other cruisers were thankful to learn the show was still on for the 24th year.
“I’m glad their having it," said Bertrand. "I hope everybody does remain safe and does the right thing we can go back to normal cruising next year.”
