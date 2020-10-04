Gorgeous weather today. Closely watching the tropics.

It’s going to be a great day for Cruisin' The Coast! We’ll see sunshine today with highs near 80. We’ll cool down into the upper 50s by Monday morning. More sunshine is expected by Monday afternoon with highs near 80.
A bit more cloud cover is possible on Tuesday along with some isolated showers. We’ll be more humid with highs in the low 80s. Wednesday looks warm and sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
In the tropics, we are closely watching a tropical wave in the Caribbean that is expected to move into the Gulf by the middle of the week. There’s a good chance it will develop into a depression. Many forecast models show it approaching the Northern Gulf Coast by the end of the week and weekend. It’s too early to know how intense it may become or its exact track; however, we could see more rain Thursday through Saturday.
Tropical Storm Gamma is expected to meander near Mexico this week, and it is not a threat to us. Two other disturbances in the Atlantic have a low chance of tropical development, but they are not threats to the Gulf.
