Enthusiasts explain annual draw of Cruisin' the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin' the Coast is right around the corner, and the streets are already full of life. Customized cars parade down Highway 90. Tents, RVs and trailers are also parked along the roads.
Many of the patrons who come for Cruisin' the Coast have consistently come for decades. So we, at WLOX, asked visitors what keeps them coming back.
“The cars, the atmosphere the eating, we just love the Coast. We love the cars and we love the people,” said Phil Dunaway, who’s consistently taken part in Cruisin' the Coast for 17 years now. Dunaway proclaimed it would easily be 18 years if Hurricane Katrina didn’t prevent one.
“The people. The people and the cars. It’s either in your blood or it’s not," said another visitor.
“Just meeting everybody hanging out looking at all the different cars and stuff," said another visitor. "A lot of different stuff going on over the weekend.”
If you want to see the full Cruisin' the Coast schedule, click this link.
