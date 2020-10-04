Classic car lovers kick off Cruisin’ the Coast with traditional Cruise-In

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The classic cars just kept rolling into the Hardy Court Shopping Center parking lot Saturday for the traditional Cruise-In.
The Cruise-In is a popular event that brings out hundreds of car lovers every year to kick off Cruisin' the Coast.
“The last couple years it’s been down a little bit because of the downtown Gulfport event," said Mark Scairono. “But this year, we’ve got a really good crowd, and I think it’s got a lot to do with people wanting to get out, do something outside, and the fact that the weather is just about perfect.”
It was perfect weather to enjoy all the classic cars, including some of the more unique ones like a zombie truck, created by the Lawsons.
“People usually stop us and ask us to take pictures, and so anywhere we go with it, usually people stop and want to take pictures with it." said Carrie Lawson.
And the Pates brought their own Cruise-In to the event by creating a mini town in the trunk of their car, complete with the vintage cars.
Mary Pate said it took four years of searching flea markets to find all the pieces.
“Something different. Something different," said Pate. “And we enjoyed the 50′s, and kids love it. All the kids love it.”
With so much to see and do, many are glad the pandemic didn’t but the brakes on this year’s Cruisin' the Coast.
But, some are still choosing to take precautions to stay safe.
“Got my mask. You know, we are keeping our distance, and watching what we do," said Frank Giardina. "We’re trying to keep sensible about what we do but still go out and enjoy life.”
Cruisers are enjoying life, and everything that Cruisin' the Coast has to offer.
“It’s really a must. So I love it. I love it. I love everything about it." said Thomas Watson.
If you want to see the full Cruisin' the Coast schedule, click this link.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.