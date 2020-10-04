Biloxi police investigating overnight shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in downtown Biloxi that left three hospitalized.
Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Level Nightclub to a call of fighting and shots fired.
When officers arrived, no one was seen fighting and no victims were found.
Later, police said three victims were identified when they showed up at a local hospital. The victims are still being treated at the time of this report.
The cause and details of the shooting are still under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.