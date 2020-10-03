With Cruisin’ the Coast, there’s always a party before the parade

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The official kick off to Cruisin' the Coast is Sunday, but every year people come earlier and stay later.
Just like Mardi Gras, there’s always a party before the parade, and there’s nothing like a front row seat to the big show.
Larry Balch of St. Louis, Missouri, knows the earlier the arrival, the better.
“Well, you get a little time to relax, unwind from the long drive,” said Balch. “You get time to set your stuff up and then you just kick back for a little bit before all the excitement starts. We have been down here since the 30th of last month and we’re going to stay here until the end.”
Balch is back for the third year in a row and his temporary home is on a huge block of property near Courthouse Road in Gulfport.
“Down here, everybody’s friendly. And everybody gets along,” said Balch. “If anybody needs something, there’s somebody there to help.”
And he brought his pride and joy: a 1948 Chevy Sedan Delivery named “Beach Boys” that he built along with a one-of-a-kind trailer. It’s brought him recognition all over the country.
“It’s pretty much a hit down here,” said Balch. “It’s different.”
Another hit is an 18-foot Retro trailer, sitting front and center of the lot.
“It matches my truck,” said owner, Gene Mitchell.
But it’s not as old as its style suggests, it was built in 2016.
“They take the old, old campers and completely re-do them,” said Mitchell. “But I just ran out of time. I want something that’s already ready because I got things to do, you know?”
Mitchell also wanted a new camper with an old style.
“We wanted a vintage look for Cruisin' the Coast.” said Mitchell.
Another Gulfport resident, Jimmy Wendling, doesn’t even have a camper here, but he knows where he wants to park his car.
“I take vacation every year for Cruisin' the Coast, and I’ve done it for years,” said Wendling. “A lot of people take vacations to go out of town and stuff. I like to stay right here and enjoy my friends, enjoy the cars.”
