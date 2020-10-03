Tropical Development possible in the Gulf in the next few days

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather team is keeping a close eye on the tropics. A tropical wave in the central Caribbean Sea has a high chance for developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm by the middle of next week.
There remains a lot of uncertainty in the overall evolution of this tropical wave, but models are trending to possible development in the central Gulf and possibly approaching the northern Gulf coast by the end of the week.
It is too early to say how strong this system could become or who could be impacted. But now is a good time to review your hurricane plans just in case. Hurricane season does not end until November 30th.
If this system strengthens to a tropical storm, it will be named Delta.
Tropical Storm Gamma will meander around the Bay of Campeche for much of the coming week and is not considered a threat to South Mississippi.
Other tropical waves being monitored in the Atlantic are no imminent concern for the Gulf.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.