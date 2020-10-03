Short-handed Saints look to get back in the win column against Detroit

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - The Saints are in need of a win on Sunday against a 1-2 Lions team that is fresh off an impressive road win against Arizona. The Black and Gold defense has struggled over the last two games, allowing 71 combined points, and the team was flagged for 18 penalties in those two losses. With Tampa Bay taking control of first place in the NFC South, the pressure is back on the Saints to get back in the win column.
They know that, but they aren’t quite ready to hit the panic button.
“The urgency is this is the next game and the only game that we have control over. And so, we very much want to make sure that we put our best effort out on the field," safety Malcolm Jenkins said. "There’s urgency every day to get better. So, I don’t think there’s a sense of panic or anything like that or doubt, but we also understand this puts us almost a quarter of the way through the season. A lot of these games, the season moves fast, games get away from you. You can’t afford to drop ones, especially ones that you feel like you’re supposed to win. There’s definitely a little bit more urgency in getting things corrected, but far away from panicking.”
The Saints will be without six starters, including wide receiver Michael Thomas. He returned to practice this week and was a limited participant, but could not quite get to a point where he and the team felt comfortable with him taking the field on Sunday.
Starting cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins, tight end Jared Cook, guard Andrus Peat and defensive end Marcus Davenport have also been ruled out.
