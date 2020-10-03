Mississippi Power reopening bill payment offices to customers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After roughly six months, Mississippi Power is reopening its bill payment offices in Gulfport, Hattiesburg and Meridian on Monday, Oct. 5.
Customers visiting the offices in-person can expect several safety procedures and precautions in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“The safety of our customers and employees is our first priority,” said Area Manager Arnie Williams. “While we’re pleased to reopen the offices as another step towards normal operations, we’ll continue to be mindful and cautious to ensure our customers have a safe experience.”
Safety protocols include:
- Requiring customers to wear facial coverings
- Limiting the number of customers in the lobbies
- Placing directional and informational signs to encourage social distancing and safe habits
- Sanitizing service desks, offices and high-contact areas regularly
- Installing barriers between customer service representative workstations
- Removing additional chairs and furniture from office lobbies to limit customer crowding
- Ensuring employees have proper personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves
- Providing hand-sanitizing stations
As walk-in operations resume, customers will still be encouraged to use drive-through and dropbox options. Each location will continue to have multiple service options for customers.
You can find a list of authorized payment locations near you HERE.
