Gorgeous weather this weekend. Watching the tropics.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Gamma remains near the Yucatan Peninsula. It is expected to move into the Southern Gulf and turn west over the next several days. It is not considered a threat to us or the Northern Gulf Coast. Another wave in the Caribbean is expected to move up into the Gulf by the middle of next week. It could develop into a tropical system. Many forecast models show it approaching the Northern Gulf Coast by the end of the week. It’s too early to know how organized it may become or its exact track. We’ll closely watch it.