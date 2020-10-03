Gorgeous weather this weekend. Watching the tropics.

It’s going to be stunning today with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. We’ll quickly cool down tonight. Lows by Sunday morning will be in the mid 50s.
Sunday and Monday will be gorgeous with highs near 80. We’ll notice an uptick in the humidity Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. Isolated showers are possible, but many of us will stay dry.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Gamma remains near the Yucatan Peninsula. It is expected to move into the Southern Gulf and turn west over the next several days. It is not considered a threat to us or the Northern Gulf Coast. Another wave in the Caribbean is expected to move up into the Gulf by the middle of next week. It could develop into a tropical system. Many forecast models show it approaching the Northern Gulf Coast by the end of the week. It’s too early to know how organized it may become or its exact track. We’ll closely watch it.
