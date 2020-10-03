‘Everything must go’ says owner of the Rainbow Skate Center hosting a closing sale

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Rainbow Skate Center has decided to close its doors after many years and memories, hosting a garage sale to get rid of everything.
The skating rink first opened back in 1980, and the owners expressed the expenses of the much-needed repairs and the overall upkeep.
“With the way COVID is now, it’s hard to make a living if you tried to spend as much money as it would take to redo it.” said owner, Robbi Cumbest.
Cumbest added “The facility isn’t in the best shape and would be out of a lot of money repairing only making very little profit.”
Saturday, hundreds of skates were up for grabs as low as $10, catching the eye of many within the first couple of hours into the sale.
The arcade games, speakers, and more were also for sale at a low price. Cumbest said all items that aren’t sold will most likely be donated.
Well, with everything leaving the retired skating rink, what will fill this space? Well, after thinking long and hard, the owners decided they wanted to bring more to the community.
“We intend to turn it into a very nice place for the community,” said Cumbest. “We’re going to redo the parking lot. We’re going to have all the commercial spaces across the front for retail, we’re going to maintain the fireworks stand. We’re going to clean it up and try to make it a very nice place."
Cumbest also plans to have three commercial storefronts for lease very soon.
“Had some prospects to move in but of course we haven’t signed any contracts to get it done.” said Cumbest.
