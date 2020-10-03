Police called after dispute at Biloxi Boardwalk Marina

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tense moments happened this morning after a boat was allegedly let loose from the docks at the Biloxi Boardwalk Marina without the owner’s consent.
Biloxi Police say they responded to the dispute earlier this afternoon.
As reported last month, the management of the Biloxi Boardwalk Marina emailed 300 boat owners asking everyone who leases or lives on the docks to leave. This is all due to owner John Butirich, foreclosing on the property, because the purchaser Ferrara Land Management has not made payments.
However, Ferrara disputed the claim by saying they can’t compete with city-owned marinas and therefore made the decision to close.
With all of this happening, residents are worried about their futures.
“The majority of the people on the dock are retired veterans,” said Jay VanOsdel, owner of VanOsdel Marine. “We got a VA health care worker, small business owners and families with children. We don’t know if they’re going to leave power on, we don’t know if they’re going to leave the water on. We’ve just been told that we have to leave. Some of these boats aren’t operational right now.”
As previously reported, Ferrara also said it would issue a refund to any boat owners who have pre-paid their lease.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.