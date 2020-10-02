USM releases condensed calendar for spring semester

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Mississippi Southern Mississippi released a revised calendar for the Spring 2021 semester on Thursday.
The condensed schedule will run from Jan. 20 to April 22, with exams taking place from April 23 to April 30.
Changes have been made to the holidays and commencement ceremonies to limit travel and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The schedule eliminates the Mardi Gras and Spring Break student holidays while adding student holidays on Friday, Feb. 19 and Friday, March 19, as well as a universitywide holiday on Friday, April 2.
Commencement ceremonies previously tentatively scheduled for December 2020 have been moved to May 2021 to be held with the ceremonies for 2021 graduates. Those dates are as follows:
- Monday, May 3, 7 p.m. – Undergraduates in the College of Nursing and Health Professions.
- Tuesday, May 4, 7 p.m. – Undergraduates in the College of Education and Human Sciences.
- Wednesday, May 5, 7 p.m. – All Graduate Students.
- Thursday, May 6, 7 p.m. – Undergraduates in the College of Business and Economic Development.
- Friday, May 7, 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Undergraduates in the College of Arts and Sciences.
- Saturday, May 8, 3 p.m. – All Coast-based Undergraduate and Graduate Students.
Graduates from the spring, summer and fall terms of 2020 will be able to participate in the May commencement ceremonies.
