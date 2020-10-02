Two more people charged in-connection to the Pascagoula River death

(left) Zachary Cooper, (right) Jason Lee Miller (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By Akim Powell | October 2, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 4:04 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have charged two more people in-connection to the death of 29-year-old Dustin Suttles, whose body was found floating in the Pascagoula River on September 22nd.

On October 1, authorities arrested 27-year-old Zachary Cooper of Moss Point, and 36-year-old Jason Lee Miller and charged both of them with accessory after the fact to capital murder.

However, 23-year-old Taylor Allan Carpenter of Escatawpa was arrested Tuesday morning on a charge of accessory after the fact to capital murder, and 33-year-old Joseph Paul McLeod was arrested on Sept. 24 and was charged with capital murder.

( left)Taylor Carpenter, (right) Joseph McLeod have both been charged in-connection to the murder of Dustin Suttles. (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department)

Carpenter, Cooper, and Miller’s bonds were all set at $100,000 while McLeod is being held without bond.

