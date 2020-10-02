Southern Miss look to rebound from early mistakes against North Texas

“We were just very transparent about where we’re at and transparent about what is acceptable at Southern Miss and the product we put on the field Saturday was unacceptable," head coach Scotty Walden said. "The kids know that, the coaches know that, and going forward I think we’re going to be better for it. I think that North Texas is a really good football team. They cause a lot of issues from a matchup standpoint because they’ve got really good athletes. This game matters, this game right here - every game matters but this game right here when it’s a conference game, that’s a big time deal, guys. Our goals are still out there, every goal that we want to attain it’s still available and we’re going to keep working. We ain’t giving up on anything.”