Southern Miss look to rebound from early mistakes against North Texas

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - The Southern Miss Golden Eagles have not been able to defend home turf this season so far, having been outscored 129-75 by the opposition.
After surrendering 66 points to Tulane, USM will try to avoid going 0-2 in Conference play by traveling to North Texas this weekend.
The Mean Green currently rank fifth in the FBS in total offense, averaging 619 yards thanks to senior receiver Jaelon Darden and running back DeAndre Torrey, along with two stellar quarterbacks.
The Eagles have made a boatload of mistakes, including missed assignments, poor tackling, and being inefficient on third down.
To correct those miscues, it starts with having tough conversations.
“We were just very transparent about where we’re at and transparent about what is acceptable at Southern Miss and the product we put on the field Saturday was unacceptable," head coach Scotty Walden said. "The kids know that, the coaches know that, and going forward I think we’re going to be better for it. I think that North Texas is a really good football team. They cause a lot of issues from a matchup standpoint because they’ve got really good athletes. This game matters, this game right here - every game matters but this game right here when it’s a conference game, that’s a big time deal, guys. Our goals are still out there, every goal that we want to attain it’s still available and we’re going to keep working. We ain’t giving up on anything.”
Walden said Biloxi’s Tim Jones looked much faster in practice as he recovers from a “soft-tissue injury” he suffered against Louisiana Tech, and has a great chance to play Saturday.
