Some cities will still require masks inside municipal buildings per CDC recommendations

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The executive order issued by Governor Reeves still recommends that people follow CDC guidelines about wearing masks in public places.
And that’s exactly what many cities, including Pascagoula, are planning on doing.
“We just want to make sure that we’re not putting anyone at risk inside of our city buildings. We want to make sure that our employees stay safe and the general public stays safe. In city buildings we are still going to adhere by the CDC guidelines and we are going to require anyone who is inside to wear a face mask," said City of Pascagoula Public Information Officer Katarina Luketich.
For the time being, signs will remain on the windows and doors of city buildings in Pascagoula, serving as a reminder to anyone who enters.
“We plan on doing this until the CDC recommends that it is safe for people to be inside of buildings and not wear a mask,” said Luketich. “We don’t want to do anything that’s going to put our employees at risk or the public at risk.”
Not all government buildings in Jackson County will be requiring a mask to enter though. Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell says they are going to leave the decision to wear a mask at DMVs up to customers.
“Our plan is to no longer require the mask, but our workers, the drivers license examiners, will continue to wear them inside and of course it will be up to the customers to decide if they want to wear it when they come in," said Tindell. "We would encourage everybody to be safe and when they’re in there, we’re going to maintain social distancing.”
Other cities who have said that they will still require masks in municipal buildings include Moss Point and Biloxi.
Gov. Reeves is still requiring masks to be worn at schools and businesses that have close contact with customers.
