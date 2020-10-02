Sen. Wicker to Judge Coney Barrett: You will be an inspiration to my granddaughters

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Sen. Roger Wicker told Judge Amy Coney Barrett that he thinks she will be an inspiration to his granddaughters.
While meeting the woman who Conservatives hope will fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Wicker said that he is “delighted” with her nomination and that she shares a judicial philosophy that he appreciates.
“I have seven grandchildren, five granddaughters, and I think you’re gonna be an inspiration to those five granddaughters,” the senator said. “I think the fact that you’ve been able to balance so many different challenges as a mom, as a professional... will be an inspiration to people like my five granddaughters.”
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith also met with Coney Barrett, calling her a “brilliant legal mind” and “a true Constitutionalist.”
“This amazing wife and mother has a servant’s heart..." Hyde-Smith stated. "She will bring a unique and important perspective to the court and will be an amazing addition to the court. I certainly pray for her and her family during this process.”
Coney Barrett’s confirmation process will begin on October 12
