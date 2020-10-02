Rift between Harrison Co. judge, CASA leaving children without advocates in Harrison County

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A rift between Harrison County Youth Court Judge Michael Dickinson and CASA has left children in the middle of court cases without independent advocates on their side.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. The organization is a non-profit, made up of staff and volunteers who review legal cases brought by Mississippi Child Protective Services.
According to documents filed in Youth Court and obtained by WLOX News, Judge Dickinson called for the organization’s board of directors to fire Jeannie Herrin, who has served as executive director for CASA in Harrison County for a total of seven years. When the board did not, Dickinson barred Herrin and all those connected with the organization from representing children in court.
For its part, CASA’s Board of Directors filed three motions asking for relief from the judge’s order, an emergency stay, and for Dickinson to recuse himself from the case.
In one of those motions filed by Herrin, it says Dickinson did not have jurisdiction to open a case in youth court because the filings did require action from the youth court or involve a child and did not relate to any ongoing youth court cases.
The order filed by Dickinson effectively removed Herrin from accessing all youth court records, which are used and monitored by CASA to provide advocacy services for children in the youth court system.
On September 17, in a letter to Herrin and the CASA Board of Directors, Dickinson wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I write to you today... I am of the opinion that the Harrison County Youth Court cannot work with Jeannie Herrin as Executive Director of CASA of Harrison and Stone Counties.”
The judge sent that letter three days after a meeting he called with Herrin.
Dickinson’s letter went on to ask for Herrin to step down and, if necessary, the board “take whatever action it deems appropriate to remove and replace Ms. Herrin.”
That same day, Dickinson entered a court order effectively revoking access to court records for Herrin and CASA advocates, preventing them from working on cases before the court. Dickinson’s order explained 'it is in the best interest of the children of Harrison County."
The CASA director filled a motion in response, saying Dickinson’s order was unsupported by any facts, completely lacked jurisdiction, and was a retaliatory act by the judge.
According to Herrin’s motion, Dickinson is retaliating against her over questions she raised concerning the Harrison County Emergency Children’s Shelter as supervisors considered a request from the nonprofit to use space in the county-owned facility.
Affidavits from several supervisors were filed with Herrin’s motion, all supporting her efforts against Dickinson.
In one of those affidavits, Supervisor Rebecca Powers outlines concerns brought to her attention in January by “multiple county employees” who wanted to remain anonymous fearing retribution. Powers said the concerns included allegations that the youth shelter was “no longer being used for its intended purpose... very few, if any abused children were being placed at the Shelter for 24 hour or longer emergency care.”
Other affidavits were filed by Supervisor Marlin Ladner, County Administrator Pam Ulrich, County Attorney Tricia Tisdale, and CASA Advocate Advisor Heather Ladner.
CASA has offices located in portable trailers owned by Harrison County on the same property, which used to be the county’s youth court building.
According to Powers' affidavit, Herrin was asked if CASA still needed additional office space which had been requested since 2018. Powers then decided to visit the county’s youth shelter to evaluate the space. County officials, Herrin, and other CASA workers conducted a walk-through of the property to determine which office spaces would be best suitable for CASA.
Three weeks after that walk-through, Dickinson emailed Herrin requesting a meeting with her and the CASA board. Herrin responded, asking the judge for “a heads up on what this is about so I can prepare. What did I do?”
Dickinson replied, chastising Herrin and accusing her of going behind his back to make an unauthorized visit to the old youth court campus, saying she did not have his permission to do that or request additional office space. That email also questioned CASA’s recent expansion into Stone County and Herrin not attending a court event in August, a time when Herrin said she was out of town.
A contentious meeting with Dickinson followed, said Herrin, accusing the judge of repeatedly questioning why CASA did not seek his approval for additional office space, a tour of the old youth court building, and to expand operations into Stone County.
Herrin’s affidavit states she told the judge that she went through the Board of Supervisors at their annual budget meeting, which she had attended multiple times in the past to request funding and office space.
Herrin continued, saying she explained to Dickinson that she didn’t to go through him to expand CASA operations to Stone County because it was a board decision from Strategic Planning and met all the criteria of the National CASA Association’s Standards for Local CASA Programs.
Herrin said Dickinson “seemed really irritated,” finally dismissing her and stating “that he could not work with me like this.”
Three days after that meeting, Dickinson called for Herrin’s firing and revoked CASA’s access. Herrin is now requesting that the court dismiss Dickinson’s order, saying it lacks jurisdiction and cause, and will result in children not getting the help they need in youth court.
“The September 17, 2020, order will cause irreparable harm to CASA and to the abused and neglected children of Harrison County. CASA currently has 62 CASA Advocates with 10 new CASA Advocates finishing up their training and scheduled to be sworn in on October 8, 2020, increasing our total number to 72 CASA Advocates. CASA has received two years of finding from VOCA, has expanded its advocacy into Stone County, Mississippi and has increased, its office staff from one to six. Our organization has experienced tremendous growth in the past three years.”
From Jan. 1, 2011, to Aug. 31, 2020, CASA advocates have helped 2,079 children on 958 cases, according to Herrin. Just this year alone, volunteers have advocated for 149 children in 76 cases. CASA currently has 62 active volunteers in Harrison County who have spent over 1,800 volunteer hours and traveled over 13,000 miles just in 2020.
To read the motion filed by Herrin, as well as dozens of pages of corresponding evidence and the order filed by Judge Dickinson, click here.
