Pearl River, William Carey partner to help with teacher shortage

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River Community College and William Carey University have created new pathways to success for Hancock County students through the signing of two memorandums of agreement Friday.
As part of the first agreement with William Carey University, Carey will provide education classes for third and fourth-year students at Pearl River’s Hancock County Center. And those participating in the program would remain at PRCC’s campus after completion of their associates degree and finish their bachelor’s degree as WCU students.
“We work on a daily basis to provide educational opportunities to those we serve,” PRCC President Dr. Adam Breerwood said. “This is a great opportunity for students from Hancock County and just an opportunity to address a problem that has been taking place in the state for many years. The teacher shortage is real and we are excited to be partnering with an outstanding university like William Carey and offering the foundation we can provide to help shore up this issue for our surrounding communities.”
These students also have the added benefit of receiving a near 50 percent reduction in tuition price, and students who complete the program also agree to teach in the Hancock County school system for a minimum of three years.
The two institutions previously made this same agreement for Pearl River’s Poplarville campus in 2018 and now have a successful first class of graduates teaching in Pearl River County school districts.
William Carey is already beginning the process of advising students currently attending Pearl River with the program officially anticipated to start at the PRCC Hancock Center in the fall of 2021.
