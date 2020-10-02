Pearl River, William Carey partner to help with teacher shortage

“We work on a daily basis to provide educational opportunities to those we serve,” PRCC President Dr. Adam Breerwood said. “This is a great opportunity for students from Hancock County and just an opportunity to address a problem that has been taking place in the state for many years. The teacher shortage is real and we are excited to be partnering with an outstanding university like William Carey and offering the foundation we can provide to help shore up this issue for our surrounding communities.”