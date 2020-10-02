Mississippi public universities help to rebuild economy as state recovers from COVID-19

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi public universities are doing everything they can to help rebuild the state of Mississippi’s economy as it recovers from the impact of COVID-19.
Staff and faculty members are developing organizations, creating marketing plans and ensuring that the community is adapting to the “new normal.”
Here’s how the universities are doing their part for the community:
Jackson State University’s College of Health Sciences, along with the School of Public Health, is partnering with the CDC to develop a yearlong marketing campaign aimed at reducing and preventing the disproportionate rate of COVID-19 transmissions among African Americans ages 18-29. Additionally, JSU’s Division of Research and Economic Development has unveiled a program called EnRICH (Engaging Research and Innovators for Commercialization at HBCUs). EnRICH aims to impact equity, diversity and inclusion in innovations and train faculty and students to critically evaluate the commercial potential of new health care innovations. Also, it will train them to conduct market assessments, help support intellectual property protection, and teach them about the commercialization development process in an established startup accelerator program.
Mississippi State University and its College of Business have partnered with the Mississippi Small Business Development Center to produce and provide a nine-part video series aimed at helping family-owned companies and establishments navigate the pandemic and economic disruption. Covering a wide variety of COVID-19 topics, the videos address the survival, growth and sustainability of these businesses and the special needs of owners in adapting to the “new normal.”
University of Mississippi created the Community-University Partnership Series for campus and community leaders to explore partnerships in supply drives and fundraisers, meeting technology needs, and providing volunteer and internship opportunities. The university’s Office of Community Engagement is doing this in partnership with UM Economic Development, the LOU Chamber of Commerce, Lafayette Oxford Foundation for Tomorrow, United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County, Mississippi Alliance for Nonprofits and Philanthropy, and Volunteer Mississippi. Additionally, the Mississippi Small Business Development Center, whose state office is housed at UM, is providing counseling about federal and state business stimulus programs and assisting entrepreneurs obtain loans and other funding.
This summer, The University of Southern Mississippi’s National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) published the first version of “COVID-19 Considerations for Sport and Entertainment Venues and Events.” It was composed by a select group of industry practitioners on the NCS4′s COVID-19 Task Force, the guide is designed to aid professionals in their decision-making regarding event planning, event operations and other business operations based on federal, state and local municipal requirements.
