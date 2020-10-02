Mississippi public universities help to rebuild economy as state recovers from COVID-19

Jackson State University’s College of Health Sciences, along with the School of Public Health, is partnering with the CDC to develop a yearlong marketing campaign aimed at reducing and preventing the disproportionate rate of COVID-19 transmissions among African Americans ages 18-29. Additionally, JSU’s Division of Research and Economic Development has unveiled a program called EnRICH (Engaging Research and Innovators for Commercialization at HBCUs). EnRICH aims to impact equity, diversity and inclusion in innovations and train faculty and students to critically evaluate the commercial potential of new health care innovations. Also, it will train them to conduct market assessments, help support intellectual property protection, and teach them about the commercialization development process in an established startup accelerator program.