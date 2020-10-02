Keesler AFB hosts drive-through health fair

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of people attended the health fair at the Keesler Air Force Base on Friday. This was the ninth year the event was hosted and it was in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. But, due to COVID-19, this year’s fair was a little different, it was a drive-through.
There were screenings for multiple types of cancer and chronic diseases, and the goal was to educate people on disease prevention and healthy habits.
“Cancer is a leading cause of death in the United States and so we want people to be knowledgeable about risk factors," said Colonel Chris Estridge. "We want them to be knowledgeable about prevention and we want them to get screened so that we have early detection.”
Estridge also added “Last year, we had about 2000 patient encounters and we detected about 25 cancers early, which obviously had a profound impact on those individuals and family members.”
Eligible patients who didn’t make it to today’s health fair can schedule appointments for screenings by visiting keesler.tricare.mil.
