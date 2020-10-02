Ocean Springs’ Garrett Crochet injured in MLB postseason debut

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs native Garrett Crochet suffered an injury in his postseason debut Thursday with the Chicago White Sox.
The team said he left the game with left forearm tightness. The 21-year-old lefty reliever had a huge strikeout to end the first inning with two runners on base, and struck out another batter to start the second inning. Afterwards he seemed to be in pain, flexing his hand, and was removed from the game immediately.
Chicago fell to Oakland in a decisive game three of the American League Wild Card series, putting an end to Crochet’s rookie season. Crochet finished 2020 pitching six innings, throwing eight strikeouts in five games.
Just two weeks ago on September 18th, the former Greyhound became the first pitcher since 1978 go straight to the big leagues in his draft year.
