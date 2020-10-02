Friday’s forecast

Clear skies continue this morning with wake up temperatures in the chilly 50s inland and the cool 60s by the coast. This afternoon will be pleasant and seasonably cool with temperatures in the 70s. Late tonight into early tomorrow could become quite chilly with temperatures tumbling into the lower 50s on the coast and some upper 40s inland. Beautiful and picture-perfect conditions are expected to continue today into the weekend with no chance for rain on Saturday or Sunday. In fact, rain chances remain very slim through the middle of next week. A tropical depression or storm will likely form near the Yucatan Peninsula today or tomorrow. Plus, there’s another tropical disturbance in the east Caribbean with a low chance to develop. Thanks to strong high pressure over the central U.S. Gulf Coast, and frequent cold fronts pushing into the Gulf, it is unlikely that we on the Mississippi Coast will have to deal with any direct tropical threats over the next five to seven days. But, we’ll be watching the tropics closely in case of any changes.